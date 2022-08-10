Antigua and Barbuda has lost a stalwart in Sports.

Former Director of Sports Patrick Whyte has Died.

Pat Whyte as he is affectionately known passed away at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the age of 77.

Whyte was a sports fanatic who brought passion to positions he held.

He was integral in the creation of the National Sports Awards where the country’s Athletes are honored.

He also served as a cricket umpire in regional first class cricket. Whyte served as a commentator here at ABS Television and Radio in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

