Forecasters monitoring weather system

This Sunday, a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of this week.

It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance of formation in the next 5 days.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP