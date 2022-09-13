Forecasters closely monitoring Weather system

800 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Central Tropical Atlantic:Conventional and Low-earth orbit satellite data indicate thatshowers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave locatedabout midway between the west coast of Africa and the WindwardIslands have increased and become better organized since yesterdayafternoon.

Further development of this system is possible and atropical depression could form over the next several days while itgenerally moves westward to west-northwestward over the centraltropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:Showers and thunderstorms have changed little overnight inassociation with a tropical wave approaching the Cabo Verde Islands.Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and anydevelopment of this system should be slow to occur while it moveswestward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlanticthrough the end of the week.* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Roberts

