FLOW Marks Safer Internet Day With A Global Campaign Raising Internet Safety Awareness Across The Region

Felipe Ruiz

Flow along with its global parent company Liberty Latin America Ltd. (or “LLA”) has launched a global education and advocacy campaign in support of Safer Internet Day (SID) under this year’s theme “Together for a better internet.”

Felipe Ruiz Rivillas, VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America, commented, “For this year’s observance of Safer Internet Day, we are focusing our educational efforts on internet security across three pillars – cyberbullying, online security, and social engineering – taking into consideration the increasing prevalence of online fraud. We know education is critical, so we are deploying an extensive campaign across our region to raise awareness of key issues surrounding online security. Safer Internet Day provides an important focus from the global community, but we are committed to sharing valuable information and insights year-round.”

For Safer Internet Day thousands of employees will join together along with the Company’s charitable foundations to engage in a number of initiatives centered around using the internet safely.

Flow Antigua and Barbuda will focus on continuing to enable greater digital access and will build on the program started by the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation to donate tablets to local schools.

Flow’s local youth influencer Sierra Letlow along with the Flow Team will visit the Sea View Farm Primary School to the celebrate the positive power of the internet with an exciting slate of interactive activities among the children. These activities will help raise awareness on safer internet use, specifically issues about cyberbullying, online security, and social engineering (safety security in the workplace).

“The use of one of Flow’s dynamic youth influencers whom the students can readily identify with is an ideal way to educate youths on the damaging effects of cyberbullying and how to use the Internet respectfully”, said Flow’s Country Manager Joe Mathieson.

All of Flow’s activities have been thoughtfully developed to help keep its customers, employees, and communities safe as they navigate the Internet. Flow believes it has a responsibility to educate, connect, enable progress, and help nurture communities in the region and remains committed to doing that.

