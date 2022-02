As part of our Mission Week Donation Drive, Flow donated a Yamaha keyboard to our partners and friends at the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) who were delighted to receive a much needed donation to complement their orchestra. Carissa Warner presented the Keyboard to Calynia Edwards one of the ABYSO’s students.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.