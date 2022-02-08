Fishermen were unlicensed and had 334 banned parrot fish in their possession, ministry says

Illegally caught Parrot fish

On Friday 4th February 2022, four (4) unlicensed fishermen docked into the river landing site on an unregistered 13ft Boston whaler.

Fisheries officials were on site when they called the police for assistance when the fishermen refused to comply.

They were then transported to the Barbuda police station where 334 parrotfish fish were taken from the ice coolers.

Fishermen were fined, and the fishing vessel was seized for further investigation. The fish was distributed to the Barbuda community as the fishing of the Parrotfish is completely banned in Barbuda.

Outside Fishermen need a special area permit to fish 3.5 miles inside of Barbuda waters.

A person shall not fish or attempt to fish in Barbuda without having with them a valid Barbuda special area permit issued by the officer, except that a person who is under the age of 16 may engage in recreational fishing without such a permit, provided that he or she complies with all national and local regulations.

A person shall not take, attempt to take, possess, place for sale, purchase, or have in his or her possession any fish form which includes the parrotfish.

