Fire guts interior of concrete house being used as a storeroom; Villa resident tells investigators he does not know the cause

The Fire Department and the Police are investigating a house fire on Bay Street, Villa, in the vicinity of the football field.

Reports say the St. John’s Fire Station received the call early Saturday morning, October 8, and the No. 10 and 15 trucks, a water tank, and a rescue jeep were deployed to the scene.

Firefighters quickly went into action and put out the blaze, which allegedly started in a concrete house measuring 20 × 40 feet.

Although there were no injuries, reports say the interior of the structure was completely destroyed.

The house reportedly was abandoned and uninsured, but it was being used as a storage unit by 65-year-old Victor Clarke, alias “Sunku,” of Bay Street.

Clarke reportedly told investigators he did not know the cause of the fire. However, it is alleged that electricity was attached to the house via a drop cord from a neighbour. Accordingly, fire officials are continuing their inquiries.

The Police were notified about the incident and visited the scene at about 12:10 a.m. REAL NEWS

