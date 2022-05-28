Financial Summit Encourages Youth to Make Their Money Count

US Based Antiguan Entrepreneur and Former National Athlete Will Deliver Keynote

SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG) a private consortium of experts in financial education, is pleased to announce St. John’s Co-operative Credit Union (SJCCU) as the Presenting Sponsor for the virtual Youth Opportunities, Lessons and Outcomes (YOLO) Summit.

This initiative that is designed to help the youth build healthy financial habits, will be held on June 5, 2022 from 10 am – 7pm, under the theme “Maximize Opportunities NOW That Empower Youth (MONEY).”

Youth between the ages of 15 – 35 are invited to attend this FREE event, for a power-packed day of self-discovery, learning, leadership building, inspiration and networking.

The event will be live-streamed from the Tradewinds Hotel and will be hosted by Joyann Tonge of Good Morning Antigua Barbuda and promoter, H Wright of H Wright Productions. Other sponsors of the event are Gold Pro Sponsor, Courts Ready Cash, ECAB and Tradewinds Hotel. It will feature over 25 local, regional and international speakers. They will focus on a range of topics aimed at improving financial knowledge and decision-making skills among the youth, by breaking many myths and stereotypes about finance.

US based Antiguan entrepreneur and former national athlete, Elliott Mason, will deliver the keynote address. He will introduce his new app RunAdic and inspire the youth to own their economic success through financial literacy, networking, work readiness, creativity and entrepreneurship.

“At SFCG, we are creating a movement to ensure that we bring financial literacy and life skills to the youth, by transforming financial topics into a fun, exciting FREE lessons. There are many assumptions about finance that we need to dispel among our youth. The Virtual YOLO Summit will offer the skills, resources and connections that every young person can use to make decisions about money and gain peace of mind and confidence to plan a successful future,” said CEO, Megan Samuel-Fields.

“At SJCCU, we share the philosophy that an investment in financial knowledge pays the best interest. We believe in supporting the youth and the education system in our community. We are very excited to be a part of the YOLO Summit and to have the opportunity to virtually sit in the passenger seat with our youth, as they set goals and map out their financial journey,” said Jennifer Whyte, General Manager of SJCCU.

Positioned as a Community eLearning initiative that is driven by technology, the YOLO Summit will prepare the youth to live financially well, by providing practical tips and other free financial education resources. The program will teach skills such as budgeting, saving, understanding debt and safe use of the internet, using experience-based online formats that make financial education a fun experience.

Main Highlights of the Virtual YOLO Summit

* A Youth Ideas Lab, featuring 15 hands-on financial empowerment sessions.

* An Innovation Incubator in the Exhibit Hall, where young entrepreneurs can showcase their business ventures.

* Networking sessions that connect the youth with professionals and influencers in various industries, to access the resources needed for success.

* Trending financial topics that address professional and lifestyle interests among the youth: cryptocurrency and creating NFTs, the connection between music and money, monetizing art, creativity and sports and social entrepreneurship.

* COVID comeback strategies that increase awareness about money and the economy.

* A range of prizes, incentives and free offers.

Free Registration is now open to youth between the ages of 15 – 35. For information about the Agenda and Registration visit:

samuelfieldsconsulting.com.

Registered attendees will have a chance to win 2 tickets to the SOBO Fete on June 19th at Seaforth Beach.

