Final set of homes handed over in Barbuda under EU project

Final Home handed over in Barbuda under EU project

EU Housing Support to Barbuda Project in Collaboration with the Government final Handover Ceremony at Codrington Barbuda.

About the project: The Housing Support to Barbuda project is funded by the European Union to support the Government of the Caribbean country in the recovery of the island of Barbuda from the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The project implementation partner is the UNDP who worked in close collaboration with the Office or the National Authorizing Officer (ONAO) while the Government is the lead agency for this project along with other key national and government partners including the Ministry of Works and the Barbuda Council.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, upon an invitation by the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Limya Eltayeb will deliver the feature address.

In the invitation, the Resident Representative said, “Please accept our sincere gratitude for the continued collaboration and partnership with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda whose leadership was instrumental in facilitating the achievements under the project.”

In total 104 homes have been rehabilitated using the “Build Back Better” approach.

