Farmer Still in Critical Condition after Hit and Run on Monday

Steve Alphonse

A fresh appeal is being made for blood donations for an elderly man who was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Steve Alphonse, 78, was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly knocked off his bicycle while on the way to his Creekside farm to tend to his livestock.

The elderly man received injuries to the head and was placed in an induced coma.

On Monday, Alphonse’s friend, Sylvester George, reached out to the media making a special appeal for primarily O-positive blood or any other type, and for the driver of the vehicle that struck the farmer to turn themselves in to police.

George told Observer yesterday that his friend was still in need of blood as his condition remains critical. He said a report was also made to the police. Police could not be reached for comment.

Alphonse, originally from Cooks Hill, was found lying in the bushes by a passerby who saw his damaged bicycle on the side of the road.

Further details of the accident remain unclear.

SOURCE: Observer

