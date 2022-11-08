Family of Tim Hector outraged that ‘vile and senseless social media personality’ awarded something referred to as a Tim Hector Award

Press Statement from the Family of the Late Tim Hector and the Leonard Tim Hector Memorial Committee

Family members of the late Leonard Tim Hector and members of the Leonard Tim Hector Memorial Committee are outraged by the claim made recently on a popular radio station that a certain vile and senseless social media personality had been awarded something referred to as a Tim Hector Award for Journalism.

Not only do we disassociate ourselves completely from the ridiculous suggestion, but we find it absolutely offensive, and a direct affront to the memory of a man who was held in high regard internationally, for his journalism, his intellect and revolutionary activism.

We ask that persons desist from unauthorized use of the name.

Tim Hector.

Che Hector (son)

Lawrence Jardine (Chairman – Leonard Tim Hector Memorial Committee)

Nov. 07th, 2022

