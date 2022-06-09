Family of ‘Butch’ Stewart Locked in Legal Battle Over Late Hotel Mogul’s Estate

The family of the late hotel mogul and Sandals Chairman, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, are now locked in a legal battle in the Bahamas surrounding trusts left behind in his multi-million dollar estate. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

In a heavily redacted ruling handed down last week, it appears that the battle centres on two Bahamas-based trusts created by the late entrepreneur.

It is pitting Mr Stewart’s third wife, Cheryl Hammersmith-Stewart, against Cromwell Trust Company, which is a Bahamian private trust responsible for managing the trusts and their assets.

The ruling by Justice Indra Charles dealt with Cromwell Trust Company’s bid to seal all documents related to the dispute that have been, or will be, filed with the Supreme Court.

This would have ensured that all details, especially those that are financially-related and give specifics on the family’s wealth, as well as future court hearings are kept private and not disclosed publicly.

The adult children wanted the matter to be heard in secret but Mrs Hammersmith-Stewart and her children favoured a public hearing saying the circumstances of the case do not warrant a privacy order.

Justice Charles agreed, however she ordered Cromwell Trust Company to file its defence by Sunday, while Mr Stewart’s adult children have been given until the 27th of the month.

Cromwell Trust has been joined as defendants by Mr Stewart’s adult children from earlier marriages including his son Adam, Adam’s sister Jaime McConnell and another brother, Brian Jardim, who is Chief Executive Officer of Rainforest Caribbean.

The final three defendants are Sabrina Stewart, and the twins Kelly and Gordon Stewart, who are Mrs Hammersmith-Stewart’s three children with the late Gordon Butch Stewart.

In the ruling, the Sandals name and that of Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart were carefully omitted and there is nothing in the ruling to suggest that the dispute will impact Sandals or the other business interests of the Stewarts. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

