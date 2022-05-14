Family hopeful Andre Simon will show further signs of recovery

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Family hopeful Andre Simon will show further signs of recovery
The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
OBSERVER: Andre Simon remains in a state of unconsciousness at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC). CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP The national cyclist who was struck by a vehicle while training on Mother’s Day has experienced head trauma, according to his brother Dwayne Simon. “We are still waiting for him to […]