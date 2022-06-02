Exciting Benna release features artistes Tian Winter and K-Lee

Winter

Tian Winter and K Lee two prominent Antiguan artists were featured on the high-powered Benna Riddim.

It is quite a major and commendable accomplishment that all Antiguans should be proud of. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

The Benna Riddim is produced by young and talented hit maker Boogy Rankss. Ranks has produced major hits known to many such as; Ba Ba Ben – DJ Cheem, Take Bamboo – Boogy Rankss and Melick, Come Down From Dey – Boogy Ranks and Trinidad Killa.

Benna Riddim is expected to take the lead this Summer. The pulsating bassline and Riddim will have all listeners and spectators dancing with excitement. The featured international cast of soca artists includes; Lyrical, Tian Winter, K-Lee, Dev, Klassik Frescobar and Supa Nytro.

Tian’s song “Baddest” already has a major buzz with the ladies, capturing their attention. He echoes, “You ah di baddest, di baddest, di Baddest.” K- Lee followed up with his song Backazz.

Staying true to his signature Rude Boy Style, he sings “You lub tek Backshot. Sink een your back!.” Both songs are designed for fetes, the road and, of course for the ladies to ‘let loose’.

It’s only June and the Antiguan Carnival season is in full demand by anticipated supporters both near and far. This Riddim along with these songs will be a featured staple inside of all of the anticipated fetes!

”Rooted” is the name of the Benna Riddim and it is proudly branded in Antigua’s DNA – putting a direct Spotlight on Antiguan music and musicians!

K-Lee

Tian and K-Lee understood the assignment and delivered no less. This is just what’s needed to push Antigua’s music to a next level locally, regionally and internationally.

This not only sets the pace but opens the door for Antiguan artist and music.

“No more do we have to wait on acceptance from outside influencers to dictate what is played.” In addition to Tian and K- Lee being featured, the Riddim was also Mixed and Mastered by Antigua’s very own and prominent Riddim Master.

His touch brought the Riddim in full circle. If it’s ever a time to showcase your Antiguan colors, it’s with this Riddim which has already made major hits in the countries such as The United States, Trinidad, and The United Kingdom.

Waving the Antiguan flag high is Tian and K-Lee for all the world to see!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP