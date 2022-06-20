Excessive Heat Watch

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services-11:10 PM Sunday 19 June 2022

…Excessive Heat Watch in Effect for Antigua and Barbuda 10 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday and Thursday…

The slackening of the pressure gradient is expected to cause the winds to become light, resulting in favourable conditions for warmer than usual weather.

The combination of light winds, heat and humidity will likely result in the heat index or feels-like temperature threat rising to high levels, with the potential for extensive impacts, for mainly vulnerable people.

An excessive heat watch is issued when conditions are favourable for an excessive heat event– heat index of 38 °C (100 °F) or higher, and the mean wind speed of 18 km/h (11 mph) or less, in the next 24 to 72 hours.

In this case, there is the potential for the heat index to rise above 41 °C (106 °F).

This level of heat puts everyone at risk for heat illnesses; however, the risks are greatest for the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions or psychiatric illnesses, people who work or who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

Be prepared! This excessive heat watch will be updated accordingly, and there is a high chance that a warning will be required.

Stay tuned for updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com, twitter.com/abmetservice and facebook.com/abmetservice.

Also, stay tuned to other media platforms for updates.

Dale Destin

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP