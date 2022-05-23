Employment Opportunity: Flight Operations Inspector (ECCAA)

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

with

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA)

the regulatory and safety oversight authority of Civil Aviation activities in the OECS and Associate Member States.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified professionals to fill the positions of:

Flight Operations Inspector

For more information on the employment opportunities and details for submission of applications, please visit the ECCAA’s website at www.eccaa.aero.

Only applications from suitably qualified candidates will be acknowledged.

The deadline date for receipt of applications is 3rd June 2022.

