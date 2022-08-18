Emergency road closure on Valley Road North(VRN) DATE: Thursday 18th August, 2022 There is an ongoing road closure on a section of VRN at the Southern end of Jennings (close to the turn off to Pearns, formerly Heats Bay).

Diversion: ALL Traffic (both Southbound and Northbound) are diverted from now all night tonight (Thur) and tomorrow (Fri).

Duration: Until traffic diversion signs are removed from the area.

Date: Thursday 18th August to Saturday 20th August 2022. (The contractor hope to reopen the section of the closed road by the weekend)

Road users including emergency vehicles are advised to follow the Diversion Signs and comply with traffic regulations. Road users are advised to proceed with caution when traveling near the work zones. For additional information please contact the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782

