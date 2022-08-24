Egg farmers hit by wave of break-ins and thefts

Several members of the Layer Farmers’ Association have been experiencing an increased wave of break-ins and thefts over the past two weeks at our farms. Feed, chickens, waterers, feeders and other equipment have all been stolen.

The police have been notified of this newly increased and chronic situation of praedial larceny, which is having a serious negative impact on the development of the egg laying sector in Antigua and Barbuda.

The public is kindly asked, therefore, to assist the farmers by keeping an eye out for any suspicious activities or persons, specifically in the areas of Jonas Road, Sanderson’s, Glanvilles, and all the way up to Willikies.

Please contact the Association’s president, Emanuel Peters, at 720-4149, and your CONFIDENTIAL information will be forwarded to the investing police officer.

Your assistance is greatly needed and appreciated.

