Education Minister addresses Gang Violence in Schools

Daryl Matthew

The Minister of Education Daryl Matthew addressed the issue of gangs in the schools, and reported that retaliatory actions by gang members has spawned a series of attacks against students.

The Minister indicated that while the Police have been called-in, the behaviours are triggered by students from dysfunctional families.

However, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Social Transformation to have its social workers and others trained in this field to provide a paper that addresses solutions, to the Cabinet, as soon as possible.

