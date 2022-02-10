Ebonites Steel Orchestra offered 99-year lease on land it now occupies

CABINET NOTES: Several steel bands across the country occupy crown lands where they have built band houses to store their equipment and to practice when competitions are due.

The Cabinet has agreed to give leases of 99 years when the land is vested in the crown; and, where the Social Security Board owns the land, to arrange leases for those steel bands that have been occupying the statutory body’s land.

The Ebonites Steel Orchestra, which uses a strip of land in the PDO compound, will be offered a 99-year lease on land it now occupies; this decision came at the urging of the Parliamentary Representative Daryll Matthew.

