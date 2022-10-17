Dupie-Winston cops Caribbean Nurse of the Year award

OBSERVER: One of the country’s top healthcare professionals was named Nurse of the Year.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA) Soria Dupie-Winston won the prestigious award from among representatives from several other Caribbean islands to include Anguilla, Jamaica, and Barbados at the 32nd Biennial Caribbean Nurses Conference held in Jamaica.

Dupie-Winston, who was among a 12-member delegation the represented the twin island state during the conference last weekend, expressed her delight in receiving recognition for her hard work and dedication throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a humbling experience. In everything that I do, especially as it relates to my work, I try to do my best and represent Christ. It’s a good feeling,” she told Observer following the ceremony.

Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association Soria Dupie-Winston. (Photos contributed)

The conference hosted various educational activities during the day while other activities, including a ball and gala under the theme ‘A Bridgerton Affair’, was held in the night. Dupie-Winston was also crowned Queen since her dress best depicted the true essence of the Netflix hit series.

Meanwhile, Dupie-Winston said nurses within the Caribbean from as far south as French Guiana right up to Bermuda and The Bahamas are facing similar challenges especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Caribbean-American Nurses Association, they too, realised when we met that we all faced similar challenges during and after Covid, and we decided to support each other going forward as an association,” she added.

The ABNA President has been lobbying for the management of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) to address nurses’ concerns, which include inadequate risk and uniform allowance, along with a lack of benefits for further education, and pensions.

