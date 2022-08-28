Duo caught with bullets and foreign currency charged

DUO CHARGED FOR DRUGS & AMMUNITION

The police arrested and jointly charged 32-year-old Dane Airall Jr. and 35-year-old Merlyn Richard’s both of Golden Grove for Possession of 1.641kg of cannabis, Possession with intent to sell, Being concerned in the supplying of Cannabis; Unlawful possession of five .38 rounds of ammunition, and Unlawful possession of one .45 round of ammunition.

On Thursday 25th August, the police executed a search warrant on a Golden Grove property in the presence of both accused and discovered the above mentioned items.

The police also seized large sums of money to include; Eastern Caribbean and United States currencies; Pound Sterling and Euros, as well as Trinidad & Tobago currencies that were found in their possession. Both men were arrested and taken into custody.

They are expected to appear before the Court sometime during the week.

