DRUG BUST: Cannabis valued Over 300k Seized at Port

Cannabis valued Over 300k Seized at Port

A total of 54.4 pounds of cured Cannabis was seized during an operation between police and customs at Deep Water Harbour on Monday 16 May.

The illegal substance, valued at $320,400.00 was concealed among food items inside three barrels.

The barrels were taken to Police Headquarters, as investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

