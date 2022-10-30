Driver in Sunday-morning accident is bailed after being charged with dangerous driving; victims’ fathers are now on island

The Police have arrested and charged the hit-and-run driver who ran down two American University of Antigua (AUA) medical students early Sunday morning, October 23.

Karim “Ice Cream” Edwards made his first appearance before Traffic Court Magistrate Dexter Wason, today, October 28, and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.

Edwards, who has been charged with dangerous driving, had to pay a cash deposit of $5,000 and present two sureties.

He had to surrender his travel documents to the court, as well, and must report to the Langfords Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

A source alleges that Edwards has been, and will be, unable to drive, since the Commissioner of Police has already withdrawn his license. This, reportedly, was done hours after the serious accident took place.

Edwards, an accountant and the husband of a judicial officer, returns to court on January 12, 2023. He is being represented by attorney-at-law Wendel Robinson.

Edwards is accused of running into 19-year-old Priyanjana Das and Kenneth Matthew, 21, while they were trying to cross the Friars Hill road.

The two reportedly had just left the Stratos Lounge and Bar, located on the premises of Billy’s Food Mart, when they were struck by Edwards, who reportedly was travelling north.

Edwards is alleged to have driven away from the accident, leaving the two students to be assisted by onlookers.

Reports say he later returned to the scene in the company of his lawyer, while the Police were conducting investigations.

This might be the reason that Edwards was not charged with leaving the scene of the accident, the source speculates, since this charge is usually proffered against drivers who do so.

Das and Matthew remain in the Intensive Care Unit of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in serious condition. Both students are reportedly in medically induced comas, having sustained multiple injuries, including several broken bones.

The source tells REAL News that the fathers of the accident victims are now on island. It is alleged that Matthew’s father wants to have him flown out of the country for further medical treatment.

However, the doctors reportedly have refused to grant permission since the young man’s condition is not stable and moving him could have grave consequences.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP