Dr. Ruby Beryl Viola Lake is 100 not out!

By Barbara A Arrindell

Happy 100th birthday to Dr (Medical – UWI-1954), Dr (Hon-Phd – UWI – July 2021), Dame (She was knighted – Nov 2021), Lady (her late husband was knighted) Ruby Beryl Viola Lake- Ricards born July 9th, 1922 in Antigua and Barbuda.

DR. RUBY LAKE-RICHARDS was educated at the TOR Memorial High School.

Ruby furthered her studies at the University of the West Indies and was part of the first set of students to graduate from the UWI School of Medicine. She then returned to Antigua to work alongside Dr. Winter before moving to Trinidad with her husband and step children.

When she returned she was stationed at a government clinic at Carty Hill in Glanvilles. She also maintained a private practice in St. John’s. Dr. Lake-Richards and her husband later moved up north and Ruby went back to school to study Psychiatry at McGill University.

She subsequently taught at that University, retiring only within the last decade. Until the pandemic restricted her movements she continued to spend her free time at the library and in other academic pursuits.

In 2021 she was honoured by UWI and by the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda.

