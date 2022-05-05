Dr. Michael Browne graduates

Dr. Michael S. Browne has officially graduated from Howard University with a Doctorate in Education, Leadership, and Policy. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

The Creative Industries and Innovation Minister posted photos of the joyous occasion on his social media pages early Thursday.

Browne had had his studies disrupted by the rigours of his former education portfolio and by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet of Ministers had officially congratulated Browne after the initial passing of his Viva Voce last month.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.