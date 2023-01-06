Dr. Abosede Winter wins this year’s Azerbaijan Scholarship

Dr. Abosede Winter has been chosen as this year’s Azerbaijan Scholarship Programme recipient. She is an Antiguan medical doctor who is employed at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. She attended the J.T. Ambrose Primary school and graduated as top student there before proceeding to attend the All Saints Secondary School where she graduated as valedictorian and student of the year. She then attended the Antigua State College A’ Level’s department and was granted a scholarship to study medicine in Cuba where she obtained her medical degree. She completed her medical internship at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and has since been a resident physician there.

Upon learning that she was the successful recipient of the scholarship, Dr. Winter expressed her gratitude and appreciation for being chosen. She said, ‘ I am really grateful for the opportunity to study in this side of the world. I am looking forward to learning their way of medicine in terms of the advanced aspects.’

Dr. Winter intends to specialise in Obstetrics and Gynaecology(OBGYN) and will pursue a five year residency programme at the Azerbaijan Medical University. She explained that she chose this specialization because she has always wanted to be a gynaecologist because she loves the idea of being able to help women.

“Women are always giving birth, women always have issues that need resolving. Women are the backbone of society; we bring life into the world so I look forward to contributing to Antigua and Barbuda in that way.” Dr Winter said.

Before leaving Antigua and Barbuda she met with Prime Minister Gaston Browne M.P. He congratulated her on her achievement and expressed his well wishes for her success in her studies. He indicated that the country will benefit from her skills and encouraged her to make use of the opportunity to see another part of the world and experience a different culture.

She left for Azerbaijan on December 23rd and will join fellow Antiguan students already studying there as part of the same Azerbaijan Scholarship Programme. Dr. Drickisha Aska is currently a resident in Anaesthesiology/Critical Care Medicine also at the Azerbaijan Medical University. Grantley Edwards is in his second year at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics studying business administration.

One scholarship is available each year for an Antiguan and Barbudan student to study in Azerbaijan under the Non-Aligned Movement. The scholarship provides an opportunity for selected candidates to study in the leading universities of Azerbaijan at the preparatory courses, undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, general medicine/residency programmes. Each scholarship covers the tuition fee, the international flight, a monthly stipend for meals, accommodation and utilities cost, medical insurance, visa and registration costs. The next round of applications will begin in early 2023. More information on this will be provided on the website of the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission in London, www.antigua-barbuda.com.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade the Honourable E.P. Chet Greene and the High Commissioner to the UK, Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill both reiterated the government of Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to providing scholarship opportunities for Antiguan and Barbudan students as a central pillar of its diplomacy with friendly states. The Azerbaijan scholarship was secured through diplomatic engagement by the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission in the UK and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

