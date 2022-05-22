Dogs and Cats of Antigua’s Amazon Smile Challenge

“Share your dog’s “smile” to help the stray animals of Antigua”

Dogs and Cats of Antigua, Inc. has rescued an unprecedented number of strays, dumped litters of puppies, and starving or injured animals in recent months. We are asking all Antiguans to help the cause.

If you shop on Amazon, join smile.amazon.com and select Dogs and Cats of Antigua-US, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit, as your designated charity.

As part of the Amazon Smile Challenge, participants post a photo of their “smiling” dog or cat on social media, tagging @dogsandcatsantigua on Facebook or Instagram, along with a confirmation that the organization is their selected charity on Amazon Smile by June 7th. One lucky winner will receive a free dental consultation and cleaning from Dr. SenGupta and Associates, one of Antigua’s leading dentists.

Amazon Smile is a way customers can support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop with Amazon, at no additional cost.

By shopping on smile.amazon.com, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of all eligible purchases.

To activate AmazonSmile on your mobile device and select Dogs and Cats of Antigua, please follow the steps below:

Step 1: Join Amazon Smile

Step 2: Open the Amazon Shopping app on your phone

Step 3: Open Settings within the app

Step 4: Tap Amazon Smile

Step 5: Tap the button for “Turn on Amazon Smile”

Step 6: Make note of your renewal date

AmazonSmile users enjoy the same Amazon products, prices, and Prime benefits, while helping a deserving charity.

On a small island like Antigua where so many people shop on Amazon, we wanted everyone to have the opportunity to help our Antiguan dogs and cats.

About Dogs and Cats of Antigua

Dogs and Cats of Antigua is a St. John’s-based animal welfare nonprofit working to create an Antigua where starving and diseased stray dogs and cats are no longer the norm.

Our mission is to create a network of likeminded individuals across the island to assist animals in distress and increase the welfare and protection of dogs and cats on the island, through feeding, veterinarian assistance, spay and neutering, fostering and rehoming.

We are also dedicated to educating proper animal care, stopping animal abuse, and promoting healthy and positive human and animal relationships to people of all ages and backgrounds.

To learn more, visit www.dogsandcatsofantigua.com

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.