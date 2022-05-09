DNA swaps candidates in two constituencies

Team DNA 2022

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) announces that two of its candidates will trade constituencies as the party prepares to contest the next general elections constitutionally due in 2023.

Candidates announced for the St. John’s Rural South constituency, Avoy Knight, and the All Saints East & St. Luke constituency, Tecla Thomas, will trade places. Political Leader, Joanne Massiah, stated “a strategic decision has been made to trade these two candidates in order to better optimize the party’s success at the polls. Both candidates have embraced the switch with enthusiasm and will work assiduously to win the seats for the party.”

The DNA has promised to bring real and meaningful change in its approach to politics and governance generally and continues to campaign on a platform of transformational leadership.

