DNA Political Leader clears the air on merger with UPP

Political Leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), Joanne Massiah, has stated unequivocally that there been no proposal from the United Progressive Party (UPP) for the “coming together” of both parties to contest the next general election constitutionally due in 2023.

Her response follows a news item on Observer Radio today concerning proposals to this effect. Massiah said, “I can confirm that there has been no correspondence from the UPP requesting any meeting with the DNA. I certainly have not been contacted by or spoken to anyone in the UPP.”

Massiah continued, “in 2017, when the DNA was launched, we promised the people of Antigua and Barbuda a party which was new, fresh and dynamic…one which would bring transformational leadership” in its approach to governance generally.

The party is poised to unveil its candidates shortly and has promised to bring real change to the citizens and residents of the country.

