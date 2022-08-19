DNA candidate Kelton Dalso denies that he sought government funding for his law degree

Press Release by Kelton Dalso

The Youth Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda hosted a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday 18th August 2022 at Potters Village. I participated as the DNA candidate for St. George.

The Hon. Dean Jonas upon rising to address the crowd in his opening remarks, made certain references to me and my tertiary degree, a Bachelor of Laws LLB, and insinuated that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and specifically the Gaston Brown led Administration facilitated, contributed or funded my Tertiary Education or that they deserved credit for my accomplishment. He did this repeatedly. Many persons got the impression that I made a request to the government for assistance and my studies were funded by the state.

Let me now set the record straight.

I have never approached this or any Administration, in any official or unofficial capacity to make any request for financial or other type of support to pursue or complete my LLB or any other study.

I was never made an offer by any government of any funding or other support for my education. Neither have I approached or solicited such assistance from any business or other person outside my household.

My family and I made every sacrifice in support of my ambition to complete my LLB. I did it alone!

While I am proud of my academic accomplishments, I take this opportunity to completely disassociate myself from the disparaging and asinine statements made by the Hon. Dean Jonas which were aimed at Algernon Watts because he is not a holder of a tertiary degree.

I found the insinuations of the Hon. Dean Jonas to be careless, callous and a cheap attack on Mr. Watts and they indicate to all St. Georgians who are not holders of a tertiary degree, the low esteem in which they are held by the Representative.

I wonder how many scholarships or other state assistance, the Hon Dean Jonas has facilitated for our young people during his tenure?

I wish to apologize to the wonderful constituents of St. George for such a crude display of leadership!

I hope that the Hon. Dean Jonas, on reflection would see it fit to offer an appropriate apology to myself, the organizers, and the constituents of St. George for his disingenuous and poor behaviour he exhibited.

Kelton Dalso

