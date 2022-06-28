DNA Candidate in St. Peter Establishes Parham Primary School Leadership Award

The Parham Primary School has laid the foundation for many of the best and brightest minds that have come out of St. Peter and they continue to do so to this day.

On Tuesday 28 June, the Class of 2022 had their graduation ceremony where 17 students took their first steps toward the next chapter of their lives.

One of the reasons why the school continues to produce students that excel is because of steadfast leadership.

“Leadership is action, not a position” is a great quote from Donald McGannon. Leadership is not about the role we hold in an organization, rather it is about the action we choose to take. It is quite simply about choice and behaviour.

As a way of showing her commitment to the young leaders in St. Peter, DNA Candidate Chaneil Imhoff has created the Parham Primary School Chaneil Imhoff Leadership Award.

The Award will be given to a student that has shown exemplary leadership at every graduation ceremony going forward.

This year, Leonaldo Ducreay is the recipient of the Award and a one-month paid internship at Avada Digital, a business owned and operated by Ms. Imhoff.

Speaking on the award, Deputy Principal of Parham Primary School Alexis Murray noted that “Leonaldo has always been a very devoted student. He has always been very willing to assist the school in any way that was needed. He is very bold and positively influences his peers. He has tee potential to one day be a great leader once he continues along this path. The award for us is seen as an encouragement to other students so that they too can aspire to be good leaders, achieve greatness, and do well. It also gives them a positive outlook on life and what life has to offer.”

Chaneil Imhoff added “This is not a one-off award for a Primary School graduation but a tangible commitment to creating and nurturing leaders in our communities. When I was this age, I had the privilege of being exposed to leaders in business, politics and education and that exposure and guidance helped to shape the person I am today. If we are serious about being leaders, we should place our focus on ensuring that we empower the next generation of leaders too. It doesn’t stop at Parham School either, when I return, there are plans to collaborate with the Pares Primary and Secondary Schools to give them the attention they need to achieve eleven more greatness. ”

The award was presented to Leonaldo by a representative of the school. Chaneil is currently in Chicago, Illinois on a four-week fellowship programme for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI).

Last week, Ms. Imhoff also donated a copy of “Children of the Soil” to a graduate of the Bright Beginnings Preschool in Parham and made a contribution to the Pares Primary School Graduation Ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP