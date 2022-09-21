DNA Candidate for St. John’s City South kicks off Townhall Meeting Series in Ovals

On Thursday, 22 September, join the DNA’s Candidate in St. John’s City South, Roland Timothy for the first in a series of Townhall Meetings.

The meeting will begin at 7 PM at the Ovals Basketball Court and will feature a panel of DNA Candidates who will be speaking on the plans and policies surrounding Decentralization of Government, Economic Diversification, the Cost of Living, Youth Justice and more.

Timothy noted, “I am beyond delighted to present myself to the people of St. John’s City South as their next Member of Parliament ending decades of neglect and disrespect. This Townhall meeting, and those that will follow, will focus on hearing from the people, sharing our plans and building relationships that will ensure a better St. John’s City South and a better Antigua and Barbuda.”

A better Antigua and Barbuda is possible. Let’s work together to make it happen.

