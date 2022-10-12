Department of Environment to Distribute over 6,000 Mosquito Traps to Communities Surrounding the Cashew Hill and McKinnon’s Waterway

The Department of Environment (DOE), in collaboration with the Central Board of Health, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, will be hosting seminars on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th October, 2022, at the following locations:

For persons in and around the McKinnon’s waterway

Thursday 13th October – St. Andrew’s Anglican Church (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Friday 14th October – Church of God of Prophecy (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

For persons in and around the Cashew Hill waterway

Thursday 13th October – Bible Speaks Seventh Day Adventist Church (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Friday 14th October – Cashew Hill Moravian Church (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

During these seminars, attendees will be educated on ways to reduce mosquito vectors, as well as the consequences of illegal dumping and how to report illegal dumping.

Attendees of the seminars from the relevant communities will be provided with climate-smart mosquito traps free of cost on attending these seminars.

It is anticipated that after this intervention that the communities will experience fewer mosquito borne diseases and a benefit from a reduction in illegal littering and dumping.

In order to benefit from these mosquito traps, attendees should be living in and around the communities of Cashew Hill and McKinnons.

For more information on this project please contact Mr. Vekash Khan at 462-4625 or email [email protected] for more details.

