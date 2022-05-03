Department of Environment Invites Public to Vote in Climate Change Survey, Local Preschools to Win Climate Technology

The Department of Environment is pleased to announce that it has launched its 2022 Climate Change Awareness Campaign and Survey.

The survey was launched on the Department of Environment’s website at environment.gov.ag, and will run until May 12. Persons are encouraged to watch the video/read the available document on climate change and fill out the survey. After completing the survey, individuals will be able to vote for an eligible preschool of their choice to receive a climate smart technology. The schools with the most votes will win one of the following technologies:

Water tanks

Solar powered air conditioner

Atmospheric water generator

LED lights

In addition to the survey, the Department of Environment will also be educating the public on climate change issues relevant to Antigua and Barbuda, and what can be done to adapt to and mitigate these climate effects. This will be done via interviews and social media posts. In addition to general climate change issues, several important local studies and reports will be made available to the public, to include the Technology Needs Assessment and Technology Action Plan, Antigua and Barbuda’s National Gender Assessment Survey, and Antigua and Barbuda’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

To view the videos/read the documents on climate change and for a link to the survey and voting, the public can visit https://environment.gov.ag/news-events#news/article/136.

For more information, please contact Ms. Jamila Gregory, TNA Project Coordinator, at 462-4625 or email at [email protected].

