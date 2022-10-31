Department of Environment Invites Public to Collaborate in Tree Planting Activities for Arbour Month

The Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment (DOE) will once again celebrate November 2022 “Arbour Month”.

This will be done under the overarching theme “Ride the Climate Wave” under the sub-theme “We are Generation Restoration”.

Arbour Month is an opportunity by the DOE and its partners to spread awareness about trees and the importance of tree planting, as well as to engage critical stakeholders on local climate change issues and provide solutions and how the community can help to fight and adapt to climate change.

The DOE is inviting the public to collaborate with it’s tree planting exercises for the month of November 2022.

This can be done via the following:

Recommending a community group, institution, school, or similar community resource for tree planting exercises

Indicating your availability to work with the Department of Environment on any of it’s tree planting outreach activities

The DOE will be able to provide a limited number of trees, free of cost, for these tree planting exercises.

To register your interest or to receive more information on this and related activities, please contact Mr. Daryl George, Senior Environment Officer at the Department of Environment, at 462-4625 or email [email protected]

