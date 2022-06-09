Department of Environment Donates Renewable Energy Technology to ABICE

The Antigua Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) is now the proud owner of several different types of renewable energy technologies worth over EC $70,000, thanks to a donation from the Department of Environment (DOE).

The donated technologies include an atmospheric water generator, a solar powered air conditioners and a 2 kilo-watt wind turbine.

These donations are in line with the country’s climate targets, known as the NDCs, which aim to make Antigua and Barbuda a regional leader in the transition to renewable energy technology.

The purpose of the donation is not only to provide the school with renewable energy technology, but also to provide an opportunity for students to gain skills in testing and repairing renewable technology.

According to Vekash Khan, Technical Officer at the Department of Environment; “At the forefront of the energy transition and the Just Transition process is capacity building. This means ensuring that the current and upcoming students of Antigua and Barbuda have the best technology readily available to them to maximize the development of their skills. The donations of these technologies would not only lead to this, but will also assist with enhancing their level of innovation.”

ABICE has expressed their gratitude for this donation. According to Ms. Arlene Weste, Director at ABICE, “ABICE is very grateful for this timely intervention of new technologies which will enhance our curriculum and benefit our students, teachers, the institution and by extension Antigua and Barbuda. This is in keeping with industry standards and training our students to meet the current needs of businesses”.

For more information, please contact Vekash Khan at 462-4625 or via email at [email protected]

