Department of Environment Completes Community Distribution of Mosquito Traps

The Department of Environment (DOE), and the Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Hon. Sir Molwyn Joseph, would like to thank all community members who participated in the Department of Environment’s “Waterway Management, Vector Control, and Illegal Dumping and Climate Change Adaptation” Campaign, which was funded by the DOE’s Adaptation Fund and Green Climate Fund Projects.

This campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, and the Central Board of Health.

The participants included those from the communities of McKinnons (to include Gambles, Yorks, and Upper Fort Road) as well as the communities of Belmont, Briggins, Cashew Hill, Golden Grove, Bendals Road and Whenner Road from Monday 10th October – Tuesday 18th October.

The Department of Environment is currently assessing the number of traps distributed, as well as the overall success of the distribution.

Unfortunately, the Department of Environment has exhausted the current available supply of traps to distribute to the community.

Additional traps will be made available during the Department of Environment’s month of activities in November for Arbour Month 2022.

This will culminate in the Arbour Day Plant Fair and Climate Fest on Thursday 24th November at the Department of Environment.

We would like to thank all who have been a part of this important initiative, and we look forward to continuing to work with communities, NGO’s, CBOs, and other partners for the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

Additional traps are also on order to be distributed to communities and entities such as schools within Antigua and Barbuda in early 2023.

A number of these traps will be made available at a reduced price to local stores and community groups for sale and fundraising purposes.

For those who have received the mosquito traps, the DOE is requesting to send photos of the sticky pads to [email protected] and cc Mr. Vekash Khan at [email protected].

