Department of Environment Awards Winners for it’s Climate Change Awareness Campaign and Competition

The Department of Environment held an awards ceremony of the winners of the 2022 Climate Change Awareness Campaign and Survey, with seven preschools being awarded technologies that would help them to become more resilient to climate change events such as drought.

The campaign was focused raising awareness on the Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) Project, as well as other climate change related documents such as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the National Gender Assessment Survey 2021.

As part of the campaign, a survey was launched on climate change, with respondents choosing a preschool to be awarded a climate-smart technology.

The Deanery Lane Daycare and Preschool received the most votes, winning a water tank, including installation and set-up.

The full list of schools who were awarded technologies are as follows:

Beacon Light Nazarene Academy Preschool – Water Tank

Greenbay Preschool – Atmospheric Water Generator

Simon Bolivar Preschool – Solar AC Unit

Sir Luther Wynter Preschool – LED Lights

John’s Catholic Early Childhood Centre – Atmospheric Water Generator

Deanery Lane Daycare/Preschool – Water Tank

Eleven Hour Sunshine Daycare and Preschool – Atmospheric Water Generator

For more information on this and other activities by the Department of Environment, interested persons can visit the Department of Environment’s website at www.environment.gov.ag. For more information on the TNA Project, please contact Ms. Jamila Gregory, TNA Project Coordinator, at 462-4625 or email at [email protected].

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP