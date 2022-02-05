Home
Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list
February 5, 2022
Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list
The content originally appeared on:
Antigua News Room
(AP) — Delta Air Lines has requested that the U.S. Department of Justice put any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight to the national "no fly" list. In a letter to the Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there should be "zero tolerance" for any […]
