DeFreitas worried about Government’s relationship with PLH, noting similarities to that with fallen Stanford Empire

The similarities between the Peace Love and Happiness (PLH) project and the former Stanford Empire are causing some concern to Franz deFreitas, the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St. John’s City South.

The PLH’s relationship with the Browne Administration has seen the investor group providing the Government with money that Finance Minister Gaston Browne claims is not a loan, a fire truck, and infrastructure on the sister-island, among other known contributions.

PLH is also likely to dominate the employment landscape in Barbuda – as deFreitas notes the Administration’s boast about the number of people already hired and those to be employed once the project is completed.

However, de Freitas says, he remembers this was the same tune being sung with R.Allen Stanford, who is now serving more than 100 years in a United States prison for running what amounted to a Ponzi scheme here.

The Labour Party Administration apparently does not learn from its past experiences and mistakes, deFreitas says. REAL NEWS

