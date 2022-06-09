Defence Force plane renders assistance to female patient from Barbuda

Airwing/ABDF Photo/File Photo

ABDF- EMERGENCY MEDEVAC BY ABDF AIRWING

ABDF AIRWING responded to a call for emergency transport of a female patient in Barbuda who was experiencing low oxygen conditions.

The two-man flight crew departed Antigua on ALPHA-1, with ABDF’s On Duty Medic, to render assistance.

On arrival in Barbuda the patient was quickly loaded onto the aircraft.

She was accompanied by her son who also boarded the flight.

The entire operation to and from Barbuda took approximately one hour.

Since its commissioning Alpha-1 has flown and completed over 15 different missions with total success.

The greater of this number being medevacs from the sister isle.

ABDF Airwing is always ready in service “Sparing Nothing, Giving All!”

