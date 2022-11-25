Home
November 25, 2022
December 8: Edinburgh Napier University free Information Session in Antigua
The content originally appeared on:
Antigua News Room
Join Edinburgh Napier University for a free information session at the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union, Freedom Hall, Newgate Street, St Johns. on Dec 8th from 6.30-8pm.
100% Online degrees – MBA, MSc, BABM, BSc’. Visit
www.seidegrees.com
for more details. RSVP
[email protected]
Shalina Mann
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP
Editor
