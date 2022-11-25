December 8: Edinburgh Napier University free Information Session in Antigua

·1 min read
Home
Local News
December 8: Edinburgh Napier University free Information Session in Antigua
The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Join Edinburgh Napier University for a free information session at the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union, Freedom Hall, Newgate Street, St Johns. on Dec 8th from 6.30-8pm.

 100% Online degrees – MBA, MSc, BABM, BSc’. Visit  www.seidegrees.com for more details. RSVP [email protected]

Shalina Mann

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

Editor