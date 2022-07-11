DEAR MR. LOVELL: Reducing custom duties on price-controlled food items will f**k up businesses

I reiterate that reducing custom duties on price controlled food items will be not only bad for Government finances, but also adversely impact all distributors of such price controlled goods, including wholesalers, supermarkets and small village shops, in particular; and will force many of those operators out of business. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Such a decision by any Government would represent bad public policy for the following reasons:

1) Most banks depend on Business Plans or Budgetary Forecasts for the purpose of approving business loans, and when Accountants assist businesses in producing such Financial Projections for banks, no one can expect Governments to just suddenly change parameters such as tax levels. So, in effect, when a Government make a decision like that, what they in fact do is to f**k up the businesses and banks in the country.

So, Sir, you are aspiring to become the Prime Minister of the country, there is a serious error in what you are proposing. I cannot recall the Antigua Labour Party (ALP), or Antigua And Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) ever making a mistake like that. You need to get someone in your United Progressive Party (UPP), who is trained and possibly experienced in subjects like Finance, Accounting, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics to do the Math for you, and explain it to you, so that you don’t keep on presenting such bullshit to the people of Antigua and Barbuda in your election campaign.

2) As someone remarked recently, you are the only one speaking for your party; you don’t have a Shadow Cabinet. This suggests that you lack confidence in your colleagues. But, it’s quite possible that there are some real good guys in your slate of candidates, and you should be exposing them to the electorate.

Man, at least discuss your proposal to reduce Custom Taxes with other qualified people in your party, or talk to a Consultant, and obtain proper advice before you bring this bullshit back to the people of Antigua and Barbuda once again.

3. By the way, rather than reducing Customs Duties, why don’t you consider raising the Minimum Wage or increasing Salaries and Wages in the country generally. Ofcourse, you are ready to do that, because you are afraid that the country will import more than we have foreign exchange to pay for. So, you will need to transform the nation’s economy, like what Democratic National Alliance (DNA) keeps talking about. Think of transformation man: that will provide you with real solutions.

ROY R. JACKSON, PH.D (ACCOUNTING)

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT, AUDITOR & INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIST

