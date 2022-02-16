DCA says Natural Livity erected structure without approvals

PUBLIC NOTICE

The proprietors of “Natural Livity” erected a structure over the waterway without the

requisite approvals from the Development Control Authority (DCA).Waterways are

protected by the Environmental Protection Management Act No. 10 of 2019, and it must

also be noted that Section 17 of the Physical Planning Act No. 6 of 2003 refers to the permission required to develop land.

The structure in question was erected out of pallets, which are deemed an

environmental hazard. The structure, serving as a threat to the public was condemned.

The DCA issued a series of notices, the last on February 7th, 2020, to Natural Livity to

remove the structure from the land located in the vicinity of East Bus Station

It must be noted that the Natural Livity food operation remains.

We are urging the public to consult with the authority

before engaging in the illegal erection of structures.

The Development Control Authority (DCA) fully supports entreprenural development,

particularly those that positively impact society, however the authority will continue to

carry out its responsibilities as prescribed under the laws of Antigua and Barbuda,

specifically the Physical Planning Act No. 6 of 2003, in the exercise of its functions.

