Darrell Giddens charged with Attempted Murder following an attack on Jerkeem Jackson

STATEMEDIA

Police have charged 21 year old Darrell Giddens with Attempted Murder following an attack on 16 year old Jerkeem Jackson.

Giddens has since been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison and committal proceedings are set for next month.

The grisly attack took place almost two weeks ago in Ottos and resulted in the 16 year old Jackson being placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

His condition has since been improving.

Police are continuing their investigations after surveillance video showed Jackson being trailed by three males in the moments before he was attacked.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.