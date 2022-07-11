CXC and Education Ministry host Music Teachers Item Writing Workshop

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Caribbean Examination’s Council (CXC)recently concluded a successful 3-day training workshop with thirteen Secondary school Music Teachers from July 4-6, 2022, at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy.

Mr. DeVere Whitehall, a senior manager of the Exams development and Production department (EDPD) of the CXC was tasked to facilitate this workshop.

He was ably assisted by longstanding Education Officer for Music, Mrs. Marion Byron, who had served as CXC’s chief resource content specialist for over 10 years.

The major goal of the workshop was to develop the skills of Music teachers in item writing at the CXC examinations standard with the hope that they may be able to contribute to CXC’s item bank.

The three- day workshop focused mainly on developing skills in writing Multiple choice items for all aspects of the Paper 1; how to use simple statistical measures to analyze and improve students’ knowledge and how to better prepare and edit assessments in the future.

Through this hands-on experience in writing multiple choice items, teachers acknowledged that they gained a better understanding of the general and specific objectives and content of the new Music syllabus and the array of online and other resources that are available to them for more effective teacher and learning experiences.

Teachers agreed that this training would be useful across all subject areas and should be included in further professional development opportunities for their colleagues.

Submitted by

Marion Byron (Mrs.)

Assistant Director of TVET, ag.

