C&W Communications headlines CANTO 2022 Conference

The future of Caribbean connectivity will be in sharp focus at CANTO’s 37th Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition in Miami from July 17 to 20.

After a two-year hiatus in the staging of a live event, regional heads of state and heads of government, along with regulators, telecom operators, and stakeholders, will come together at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel to discuss global trends, best-practices, and forge new alliances.

C&W Communications, operators of the Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business, and BTC brands in the Caribbean, is the headline sponsor of the event with this year’s theme of ‘Enabling the Digital Evolution’.

“C&W Communications has a long and proud history of providing reliable connections for the people of the Caribbean, and we are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to deliver greater opportunities and added value for our customers, and likewise, all those who communicate via our networks,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications.

“This year’s theme brings a focus to the future of connectivity across the region, and we are pleased to be the premier sponsor of this important event as we seek to enable greater digitization across the region and move this critical agenda forward.”

The Honourable Mark Anthony Phillips, Prime Minister and First Vice President of Guyana, and The Right Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, will deliver keynote addresses at the Conference.

Other featured presenters include Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America; Dr. Hyginus Leon, President, Caribbean Development Bank; and David Cox, Chairman of CANTO.

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organizations, companies, and individuals in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

It advocates for policies, legislation, and rules, which advance the creation of an environment that facilitates the deployment of services and technologies around the Caribbean and Americas.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP