Cutlass attack leaves man with fractured skull

A 38-year-old man from Jennings is now in police custody after reportedly launching a machete attack on another man in Jolly Harbour on Sunday.

The victim has been left with a fractured skull.

It’s reported both men were working on a house in the area when they became embroiled in two separate altercations.

The 38-year-old reportedly brandished the weapon and inflicted a chop wound the other man’s head.

Police have also retrieved the weapon as they continue their investigations. (State Media)

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP