The Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division wishes to announce the sad passing of our dear colleague officer Conrad Looby.

Officer Looby was a valued and dedicated member of our employ.

We wish to convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends and all others who are saddened by his loss.

May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Details of his funeral arrangements will be shared in a future announcement

